 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart reveals experiencing 'elemental energy' while playing Diana

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Stewart shared she experienced an energy on set, she had never felt before

Kristen Stewart revealed how it felt like to play the charismatic Princess Diana in her upcoming movie Spencer.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Stewart shared she experienced an energy on set, she had never felt before.

“I knew even before I read the script. I was like, ‘You’re not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?’ I absolutely would have felt like such a coward. Especially given that I’m such an outsider," the Twilight starlet revealed.

" I’m not from the UK, I don’t have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?” she added.

Speaking further about the journey of essaying such a powerful character, Stewart said, “There was something just in absorbing her completely over the last six months leading up to this. I knew that I had hit some kind of elemental energy. If people have a lot to say about it not being a perfect impression, that’s so okay with me.”

"You want to win, we’re all animals. Artists want to engage with the world and have larger conversations. Even though it doesn’t seem like I’m somebody who wants to be extremely famous, I still want this conversation to be expansive….I used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects," the actress said while talking about the feedback about the film's trailer so far. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig

Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig
Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls

Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls
Prince Harry risking ties to Prince William for money: report

Prince Harry risking ties to Prince William for money: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to attend’ Platinum Jubilee to keep ‘magic alive'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to attend’ Platinum Jubilee to keep ‘magic alive'
Reese Witherspoon gets nostalgic as she marks three decades in Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon gets nostalgic as she marks three decades in Hollywood
Meghan Markle branded ‘common denominator’ in family issues

Meghan Markle branded ‘common denominator’ in family issues
Prince Charles’ ‘bullied’ school days brought to light: report

Prince Charles’ ‘bullied’ school days brought to light: report
Leah Remini says Ellen DeGeneres faked looking interested during talk show

Leah Remini says Ellen DeGeneres faked looking interested during talk show
Hollywood producers and union leaders hold talks to stave off strike

Hollywood producers and union leaders hold talks to stave off strike
Experts unveil Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s secret parenting hacks

Experts unveil Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s secret parenting hacks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘staging coup’ to ‘stand above A-list peers’ in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘staging coup’ to ‘stand above A-list peers’ in US
Dakota Johnson smiles ear to ear with Melanie Griffith on 32nd birthday

Dakota Johnson smiles ear to ear with Melanie Griffith on 32nd birthday

Latest

view all