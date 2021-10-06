 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian ‘rebuilding their relationship’: source

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian ‘rebuilding their relationship’: source
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian ‘rebuilding their relationship’: source

Experts note Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been trying to ‘rebuild the foundation of their relationship’ following rumours of a reconciliation.

This claim’s been brought to light by sources close to the couple who believe the duo are starting from the foundation, with the intention of possibly getting back together.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, they are focusing their efforts on “rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian ‘rebuilding their relationship’: source

The rumours regarding their possible reconciliation were brought to light after they were photographed heading for a meal together.

An insider close to TMZ also admitted that the couple has been spending time together in private, back in August. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira speaks of difficulty of performing historic Super Bowl show with J Lo

Shakira speaks of difficulty of performing historic Super Bowl show with J Lo
Shakira weighs in on the ‘downsides of becoming a mother

Shakira weighs in on the ‘downsides of becoming a mother
Prince George ‘won’t become King’ due to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince George ‘won’t become King’ due to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Bala Hatun actress shares new look from 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3

Bala Hatun actress shares new look from 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3
Singer Tina Turner sells music rights

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights

Christina Aguilera touches on ‘full circle moment’ with Disney on 50th-anniversary

Christina Aguilera touches on ‘full circle moment’ with Disney on 50th-anniversary
Emily VanCamp talks about her 'bittersweet' exit from 'The Resident'

Emily VanCamp talks about her 'bittersweet' exit from 'The Resident'
Queen remembers beloved Prince Philip in lengthy note

Queen remembers beloved Prince Philip in lengthy note
Camila Cabello earns diamond-certification for ‘Havana’

Camila Cabello earns diamond-certification for ‘Havana’
Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig

Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig
Olivia Rodrigo highlights the damaging side effects of growing up a star

Olivia Rodrigo highlights the damaging side effects of growing up a star
Kristen Stewart reveals experiencing 'elemental energy' while playing Diana

Kristen Stewart reveals experiencing 'elemental energy' while playing Diana

Latest

view all