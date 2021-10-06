Kanye West, Kim Kardashian ‘rebuilding their relationship’: source

Experts note Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been trying to ‘rebuild the foundation of their relationship’ following rumours of a reconciliation.

This claim’s been brought to light by sources close to the couple who believe the duo are starting from the foundation, with the intention of possibly getting back together.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, they are focusing their efforts on “rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”

The rumours regarding their possible reconciliation were brought to light after they were photographed heading for a meal together.

An insider close to TMZ also admitted that the couple has been spending time together in private, back in August.