Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Major legislative bodies will no longer fall within NAB's authority

Major legislative bodies will no longer fall within the authority of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the promulgation of the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, by President Arif Alvi.

According to the amended ordinance, decisions pertaining to the Council of Common Interests, (CCI), National Economic Council (NEC), National Finance Commission (NFC), and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), besides those of Central Development Working Party (CDWP), and Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) will also no longer fall within NAB's jurisdiction.

In addition to this, the NAB law will not extend to matters pertaining to federal, provincial, and local taxation, decisions of federal and provincial cabinets, their committees, and sub-committees after such matters were removed from under its purview.

Moreover, the public or government projects have also fallen out of NAB’s jurisdiction in terms of irregularities in compliance with rules.

Under the amended ordinance, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chairman is appointed.

The new NAB chairman will be appointed for four years and his term may be extended, as per the amended ordinance.

