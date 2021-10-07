T20 World Cup: Pakistan likely to take decisions on squad changes today

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim to hold important meetings today, say sources.

Decisions on final T20 squad to be made today by PCB, say sources.

At least one or two changes to the world cup squad cannot be ruled out, say sources.

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team's management is likely to take important decisions today on changes to the national squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, sources told Geo News.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim is expected to hold important meetings today to discuss changes to the national squad for the world cup, the sources said.



They said the chief selector will meet interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq today and exchange views on the changes keeping in view the performances of the players during the ongoing National T20 Cup.

At least one or two changes to the world cup squad cannot be ruled out, sources said, adding that the management is also mulling over increasing the number of players to be sent to the bio-secure bubble for the T20 World Cup.

Players to enter bubble on Friday

Cricketers selected for the ICC event will enter the special bubble for the world cup squad from Friday.

The players selected for the squad will continue to play the National T20 Cup till today, Thursday, October 7.

After entering the bubble, the players will directly leave for the UAE to play in the mega event, on October 15.



T20 World Cup squad

Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem had announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.