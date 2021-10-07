 
entertainment
Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter gives birth

Carter took to Instagram to share the news with her fans

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter is a mom now. The Hills actress has welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. 

Carter took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. 

Captioning a photo of the newborn, she wrote, "Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love." 

Earlier, Carter shared an inside glimpse of her nursery at home. "This is honestly how I fantasized this room would turn out but didn't think it was possible with how much stuff we had after combining two homes earlier this year," she captioned photos of the former garage.

The cozy space is the perfect place for Kaitlynn and Kristopher's little one to play with half-brother Charlie.

Last December, Kaitlynn gushed over her beau and admired how "mature" he is, describing their romance as "the most seamless, chill relationship."

