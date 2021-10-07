‘Squid Game’ director shoots down allegations of the Netflix hit being plagiarized

Hwang Dong-hyuk has refuted claims that 'Squid Game' was a rip-off of a 2014-Japanese film

Creator of Netflix’s recent superhit series, Squid Game, has hit back at plagiarism accusations.

In a recent press conference, director of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk has refuted claims that the series was a rip-off of a 2014-Japanese film, As The Gods Will, directed by Takashi Miike.

Many social media users had pointed out similarities between the two projects, but the creator of the show came forth to reveal that the series was in works since way before the film.

“It is true that [the first game is] similar, but after that, there aren’t any similarities. I worked on [Squid Game in] 2008 and 2009, and at the time, the first game [had already been] fixed as Red Light Green Light,” he said.

“It’s not really something that I wanna do, to claim ownership of this story. But if I had to say it, I would say I did it first,” he said.