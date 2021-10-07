 
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Prince William ‘furious’ once Kate Middleton’s stress leaked to the press

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Prince William was reportedly left ‘utterly fuming’ once he realized his secret with Kate Middleton was made public by the press.

Daily Mail’s editor Ms England made this claim in a 2020 Channel 5 documentary that’s titled William & Kate: Too Good To Be True.

There she claimed, “Unfortunately for them, a paparazzi photographer took pictures of William and Kate clearly very close on the ski lift together.”

“A red top tabloid newspaper slashed it all over their front page.”

“William was furious, and he was also genuinely worried for Kate and her family about what this would now mean for them.”

During the course of her interview, Ms Rebecca also went on to add, “At the time there were a lot of rumours going around that Carole might have tried to orchestrate the relationship by ensuring her daughter went to St Andrew's.”

“There was talk of Kate having a poster of William on her wall at her school, Marlborough College.”

Even royal expert Victoria Arbiter addressed and added in a documentary, “Graduation for William and Kate, it really was their last moment in that protective bubble.”

“I think perhaps they might have both been a bit naive about what was to come. William understood how the media works but Kate would have had no idea what it meant to be on the receiving end.”

