Prince William, Harry’s ‘jealous fights’ over royal budget ‘always to be’

Reports claim Prince William and Prince Harry never managed ‘matched’ Prince Charles’ budget and incited a number of jealous rows as a result.

This claim has been brought to light by royal expert Andrew Morton and according to his findings, Prince William’s finances always took priority for Prince Charles.

As a result of it all, there were a number of promoted fights and arguments that erupted along with the brothers.

According to a report by Express, Mr Morton wrote, “They [Harry and Meghan] were coming to appreciate that in the royal hierarchy, no matter how popular, inspiring or relevant they were to the outside world, they were low down on the royal totem pole.”



“Both William and Harry were funded by their father and it was often the case that Harry's ambitions did not match Prince Charles's budget. His brother, as the future king, would always take priority.”

“It may have been frustrating, it may have led to rows and jealousy, but that was the way it was and that was the way it was always going to be.”