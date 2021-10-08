 
Friday Oct 08 2021
Kourtney Kardashian shows off her elegance in white tank top and satin navy shorts

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian treated fans with her new stunning snaps as she seemingly continued shooting her new Hulu series on Thursday.

Kourtney, 42, shared a photo of herself putting on a busty display in a fitted white tank top in a series of Instagram shots captioned 'Day 1 of filming.'

The reality star stole the spotlight as she seemingly continued filming her new show, rocking an array of edgy necklaces, ranging from one of a cross and crossbones to several crosses.

A second photo put Kourtney's fabulous legs on display as the reality star shared a full-length image for fans. The Poosh founder pouted her lips while rocking an edgy pair of shades.

Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be referring to her new Hulu series in her caption, however she has been seen filming the show with her sisters previously.

