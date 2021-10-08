 
entertainment
Friday Oct 08 2021
Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana film 'Spencer' to London

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Stewart said she was excited to bring her portrayal of the late Princess Diana to British audiences
American actress Kristen Stewart premiered drama "Spencer" at the London Film Festival on Thursday, saying she was excited to bring her portrayal of the late Princess Diana to British audiences.

The 31-year-old has won rave reviews for her performance in the movie. Set over three days, it follows Diana as she reluctantly heads to Sandringham House for a Christmas gathering with the British royals as her marriage to Prince Charles crumbles.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, "Spencer" first screened at the Venice Film Festival last month, with some critics touting Stewart, who rose to global fame in "The Twilight Saga" movies, for a best actress Oscar nomination.

"I'm excited to bring it home ... We came at this with such love. Even if everyone hated it, it kind of would be OK because we really did just put everything we had into it," Stewart told Reuters on the red carpet.

And we love her so much and just wanted to understand her ... I hope everyone loves it as much as we love her."

"Spencer" paints Diana as increasingly isolated from members of the royal family and desperate to free herself from stifling traditional rules. It also shows her close relationship with her sons, Princes William and Harry.

"I was influenced by Pablo's audacious confidence ... he literally was just like 'I think you definitely need to do this movie with me'," said Stewart, who is also known for "Seberg", "Clouds of Sils Maria" and "Personal Shopper".

"I couldn't resist the temptation. She's a real draw. I was drawn to her."

The London Film Festival, which runs until October 17, has seen a return to red carpet premieres this year following a mainly virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

