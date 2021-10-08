 
entertainment
Meghan Markle’s challenges become catalysts for Prince William, Harry’s heart-to-hearts

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Meghan Markle’s challenges become catalysts for Prince William, Harry’s heart-to-hearts

Experts reveal Meghan Markle ended up being the catalyst that inspired Prince Harry and Prince William to have their first heart-to-heart, all because of her challenges in the Firm.

NBC News’ royal correspondent Neil Sean analyzed this observation on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, “You could put this down to nerves, meeting someone so famous, and knowing that you could be joining one of the most famous families in the world.”

“According to a source, this prompted William to try and have a heart-to-heart with Prince Harry about taking things easier, perhaps waiting a long time.”

“As we know, Prince William and Catherine took their time, they even have a famous split. This all worked out in the end, Prince William wanted to make sure that Catherine knew what she was getting herself into.”

before concluding she added, “This was apparently the first fall out with Harry and William, simply because Harry had said to him that he didn't want to slow down.”

