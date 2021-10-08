 
Adele shares rare update about her romance with Rich Paul

The songstress weighed in on how Paul is super secure and non-fussy about their relationship

Adele revealed her dynamic with beau Rich Paul, stating she in a very happy place right now. 

The songstress weighed in on how Paul is super secure, and non-fussy about their highly-sought-after relationship. 

The British singer, who has graced the latest cover of US and UK Vogue, said she feels at peace with Paul.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," the 33-year-old said. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

The Rolling in the Deep singer said that the two were friends long before they started going out at the start of this year.

They originally met at a party a couple of years before, when she joked to him, while "a bit drunk," "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now."

"He's just so [expletive] funny," Adele said. "He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away."

She continued saying she knew exactly what she wanted as a "33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge."

"The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want," Adele added. "And I really know what I don't want."

