What will happen when Kanye West team up with Travis Scott? Havoc revealed

Music producer reveals Kanye West often records music that may not be used right away

By
Hina Ali
|

February 15, 2026

Havoc got his fans buzzing after hinting that a major music project could be teaming Kanye West up with Travis Scott.

The legendary producer opened up during a February 2026 interview with Complex and shared rare insight into his recent studio work.

Havoc, however, revealed that he has been working on new tracks for Kanye and teased that the music may be linked to a joint project with Travis Scott.

While he stopped short of confirming anything, his comments were enough to spark excitement all over the internet.

“Recently, I did a track I don’t want to blow up the spot and say it just in case it never comes out.

But I will say he’s working on a project I believe with Travis Scott and a few of my tracks have made the cut so far,” Havoc said.

He went on to explain that nothing is ever certain with Kanye and as per him, Ye often records music that may not be used right away or could return years later. “He’s very selective,” he added.

A possible Kanye and Travis album would not surprise longtime fans as they two have worked together before as well and Travis also supported Kanye during his return to live performances.

For now, Havoc’s words alone have created serious buzz, leaving people wondering about the possible reunion.

