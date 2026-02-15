Wiz Khalifa announces sudden death of father 8 years after sister's death

Wiz Khalifa mourns his father as he thanks him for the lessons he taught him

Wiz Khalifa is in mourning as he suffers another tragic family loss, eight years after he lost his sibling Dorien “Lala” Thomaz.

The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, announced the sudden death of his father, Laurence W. Thomaz, on Friday, February 13. According to TMZ, Laurence was 63 years old.

“Today my father decided not to wake up,” Wiz Khalifa wrote on his social media. “I will always love him, miss him and be grateful for the things he taught me. He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz."

In a follow-up message, the 38-year-old artist added, “My father’s passing was sudden but seeing how many people love and respected him makes happy and i know he’s proud that he left a positive impact on this earth. Literally all he ever wanted.”

Reflecting on their final exchange, he shared, “The last conversation i had with my dad was him telling me how proud of me he was for the movie i was in and I promised him i would do more. LT Forever.”

The Black and Yellow hitmaker also thanked fans for their support, writing, “Thank you all for your kind words. It really means a lot in this tough time and is helping me feel better.”

Over on Instagram, he posted throwback photos, including one captioned “Love you big guy.” Another showed Wiz Khalifa’s father and sister, with the caption, “You and La La are together again.”