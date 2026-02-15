 
Geo News

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrate 'forever Valentines' in heartfelt move

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, forever each other’s Valentines, celebrated their love in touching tributes on social media.

The 38-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram on Saturday, February 14, and shared a selfie with her husband on Stories, which appeared to be taken at an escalator.

The What Dreams Are Made Of hitmaker was smiling wide in the picture while the music producer, also 38, had a poker face. In the caption Duff wrote, “My forever Valentine. I know you smile on the inside.”

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day

Duff, who has been together with Koma from 2013 and got married in 2019, shared another picture later in the day which showed her kissing her husband on the head while he had his eyes closed. She posted a ‘rose’ emoji as a caption to the picture.

The Kisses Back singer for his part, reposted his wife’s Stories and shared another picture on his account which showed him smiling next to his wife as they posed together.

The couple’s sweet Valentine’s Day tribute exchange was not the first time they appeared to be “couple goals” to the internet.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day

Koma and Duff are famous for their birthday tributes to each other, which are sweet, candid, and yet sincere.

The record producer who shares three kids with the Roommates songstress has been one of the strong forces behind her musical comeback, and recently took their kids to watch their mom perform live during her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour.

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark first Valentine's Day with sweet posts
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark first Valentine's Day with sweet posts
Teyana Taylor recalls 'special' feeling after meeting Julia Roberts
Teyana Taylor recalls 'special' feeling after meeting Julia Roberts
Amy Schumer preaches self-love on first Valentine's Day after divorce
Amy Schumer preaches self-love on first Valentine's Day after divorce
‘Wuthering Heights' storms box office with huge $80m opening
‘Wuthering Heights' storms box office with huge $80m opening
Ian McKellen learns important life lesson after viral 2024 accident
Ian McKellen learns important life lesson after viral 2024 accident
Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph spend first Valentine's Day apart?
Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph spend first Valentine's Day apart?
Cruz Beckham pokes fun at 'nepo baby' allegations with new move
Cruz Beckham pokes fun at 'nepo baby' allegations with new move
'Peaky Blinder's' Tommy Shelby teaches life lessons: Here's how
'Peaky Blinder's' Tommy Shelby teaches life lessons: Here's how