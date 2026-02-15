Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, forever each other’s Valentines, celebrated their love in touching tributes on social media.

The 38-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram on Saturday, February 14, and shared a selfie with her husband on Stories, which appeared to be taken at an escalator.

The What Dreams Are Made Of hitmaker was smiling wide in the picture while the music producer, also 38, had a poker face. In the caption Duff wrote, “My forever Valentine. I know you smile on the inside.”

Duff, who has been together with Koma from 2013 and got married in 2019, shared another picture later in the day which showed her kissing her husband on the head while he had his eyes closed. She posted a ‘rose’ emoji as a caption to the picture.

The Kisses Back singer for his part, reposted his wife’s Stories and shared another picture on his account which showed him smiling next to his wife as they posed together.

The couple’s sweet Valentine’s Day tribute exchange was not the first time they appeared to be “couple goals” to the internet.

Koma and Duff are famous for their birthday tributes to each other, which are sweet, candid, and yet sincere.

The record producer who shares three kids with the Roommates songstress has been one of the strong forces behind her musical comeback, and recently took their kids to watch their mom perform live during her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour.