Nadia Hussain reveals why she made Nabila spat public

Nadia Hussain recently wore her heart on her sleeve and finally shared the reason why she felt it necessary to make her spat with makeup artist Nabila public.



She got candid over it all while speaking on Momina’s Mixed Plate YouTube channel.

There she was quoted saying, “I was horrified at what had happened. I mean why [show] this kind of attitude? I wrote back to Nabila saying you don't have the copyright for this product and you are a brand of your own so there is no need to be insecure.”

“She read my message and blocked me on WhatsApp. Then she blocked me on her Instagram as well. The next day I posted about this whole incident.”

“Why should I? I really didn't care who she was. If someone is going to behave in such an untoward way with me, and if I have an issue with that, especially somebody who's well known, I will take them to task.”

When asked why she decided to make the feud public in the first place, Nadia admitted, “Why would you behave like that with me in the first place? Especially when you block me. There is no further communication there.”

“I had messaged and replied back to her. She could have written back to me. She blocked me all on social media. That meant she had a vindictive attitude.”

“In today's day and age, we should be very careful about what we are saying unless it is said to someone very close to you. We were more colleagues. Yes, there has to be a line drawn, but if I do not know you that well then I should not send you such a vindictive message.”

For those unversed, the spat began once Nabila allegedly sent Nadia a nasty message on the launch of her own makeup palette.