PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi to invite two guest players from China and Turkey

Screengrab via Twitter/@JAfridi10

Peshawar Zalmi will include two guest players from China and Turkey, respectively, in the 7th edition of PSL.

Zalmi CEO Javed Afridi says the franchise aims to promote, support cricket at every possible level.

PSL 7 is set to take place in January and February next year.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi will be inviting and including two guest players for the 7th edition of the series, which is set to start next year.

Taking to Twitter, Peshawar Zalmi's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Afridi announced that his franchise will be including two players to the team from China and Turkey, respectively.

"As the anticipation of PSL goes onto its 7th edition, I’m announcing to include & invite 2 guest players each from China & Turkey to share the same dugout with @PeshawarZalmi," wrote Afridi.

"We aim to promote & support cricket at every possible level for [its] best exposure in [the] cricket world."

The Peshawar Zalmi chief also tweeted the same in Turkish and Chinese languages.

PCB, franchises agree on PSL-7 schedule

Back in July, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL franchises agreed to hold the 7th edition of the league in January and February next year.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, the development came during a virtual meeting of PCB officials and all the six franchise owners.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a way forward in regards to the new commercial rights cycle and established a framework for rights evaluation and their subsequent sale.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, PSL Senior General Manager Operations Usman Wahla, Karachi Kings’s Salman Iqbal, Lahore Qalandars’ Sameen Rana, Multan Sultans’ Haider Azhar and others were among the attendees.

Sources privy to the development said that the PSL’s 7th edition will start from Karachi, adding that the league is likely to begin from the first week of January-2021.

The meeting decided to hold 17 matches in Karachi and Lahore each.

The cricket authorities were finding it difficult to stage the seventh edition after the PSL-6 suffered setbacks due to COVID-19 and was postponed in March following cases among the players and officials.

Later, the PCB decided to stage the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi but due to restrictions and logistical issues, it was delayed multiple times.