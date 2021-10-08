 
Friday Oct 08 2021
Friday Oct 08, 2021

Selena Gomez debuts new blonde look in Selena + Chef

Selena Gomez is kicking off a new season of Selena + Chef with a new look.

The Look At Her Now hit-maker left jaws dropped as she debuted her new platinum blonde hair in the new trailer of the third season of the HBO Max show.

"I'm back, and I'm blonde," Selena said in the promo.

She previously showed off her new locks with an Instagram for her cosmetics lie Rare Beauty.

"New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned back in April.

In the new season of the show she is joined by other celebrity chefs which include Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe. 

