Madonna sheds light on biggest regrets in life: 'I wanted to die'

Madonna recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed two of her biggest regrets in life.

The singer addressed it all during her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show while promoting her Paramount+ concert special, Madame X.

She started off by detailing her first regret which she understood instantly after seeing Michelle Pfeiffer in a latex suit for Tim Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns, as Catwoman.

“I saw them both, and I regret that I turned down Catwoman,” she admitted to Fallon. “Quite simply, the part was ‘fierce’.”

She also went on to add, “I also turned down the role in ‘The Matrix.’ Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself.”

At that point Fallon chimed in and lamented “Poor Madonna. You don’t regret anything?”

The singer responded to that by adding, “A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”