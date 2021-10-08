 
Adele weighs in on why she went through dramatic weight loss

Adele has given fans an answer to her shocking body transformation.

Speaking to both British and American Vogue, the songstress revealed that her drastic physical transformation, which coincided with her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, had nothing to do with her relationship status.

Her weight loss, she simply put, was because of her wanting to feel good again.

"It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

"I did it for myself and not anyone else," she adds.

