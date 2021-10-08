 
pakistan
Friday Oct 08 2021
By
Web Desk

IHC dismisses petition seeking appointment of SC judges based on seniority

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 08, 2021

Islamabad High Court. Photo — IHC website
Islamabad High Court. Photo — IHC website

  • IHC declares petition non-maintainable.
  • Justice Athar Minallah says there are separate bodies to deal with this matter.
  • Establishment Division secretary, secretary to president of Pakistan and Judicial Commission registrar were made parties in the plea.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the appointment of Supreme Court judges based on seniority, declaring it inadmissible for hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Advocate Moinuzzafar Khan, who appeared before the court in a personal capacity.

Establishment Division secretary, secretary to president of Pakistan and Judicial Commission registrar had been made parties in the plea.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate Khan pleaded the court to issue directives for the appointment of apex court judges under the seniority principle and order the Establishment Division secretary to give an explanation regarding the appointment of judges.

At this, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that there are separate bodies to deal with this matter and IHC is not the relevant forum.

The court disposed of the petition while declaring it non-maintainable.

More From Pakistan:

Dubai Expo 2020: President Alvi to embark on two-day visit to UAE tomorrow

Dubai Expo 2020: President Alvi to embark on two-day visit to UAE tomorrow
Governor Balochistan accepts resignations of 3 disgruntled ministers

Governor Balochistan accepts resignations of 3 disgruntled ministers
Fuel Cost Adjustment: Power consumers to pay additional Rs1.95 per unit in October

Fuel Cost Adjustment: Power consumers to pay additional Rs1.95 per unit in October
I will not step down as CM on call of 12 people: Jam Kamal Khan

I will not step down as CM on call of 12 people: Jam Kamal Khan
Pakistan seeks broad-based, sustainable relationship with US: FM Qureshi

Pakistan seeks broad-based, sustainable relationship with US: FM Qureshi
National Security Committee reviews internal, external security, Afghan situation

National Security Committee reviews internal, external security, Afghan situation
A serious threat: Private companies and tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan

A serious threat: Private companies and tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan
Announcement: Punjab schools to start regular classes from Oct 11

Announcement: Punjab schools to start regular classes from Oct 11
Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count under 1,000 for first time in three months

Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count under 1,000 for first time in three months
International community needs to engage with Taliban govt, Pakistan tells US

International community needs to engage with Taliban govt, Pakistan tells US
Govt to conduct 'de-jour' census in Dec 2022

Govt to conduct 'de-jour' census in Dec 2022
IMF asks Pakistan to increase income and sales tax, regulatory duty

IMF asks Pakistan to increase income and sales tax, regulatory duty

Latest

view all