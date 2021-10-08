IHC dismisses petition seeking appointment of SC judges based on seniority

Islamabad High Court. Photo — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the appointment of Supreme Court judges based on seniority, declaring it inadmissible for hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Advocate Moinuzzafar Khan, who appeared before the court in a personal capacity.

Establishment Division secretary, secretary to president of Pakistan and Judicial Commission registrar had been made parties in the plea.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate Khan pleaded the court to issue directives for the appointment of apex court judges under the seniority principle and order the Establishment Division secretary to give an explanation regarding the appointment of judges.

At this, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that there are separate bodies to deal with this matter and IHC is not the relevant forum.

The court disposed of the petition while declaring it non-maintainable.