Justin Bieber subtly reveals he and wife Hailey might 'try for a baby in 2021'

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have been giving enough reasons for their fans to believe that they may welcome another member in the family.



The loved-up couple, whose fans want to see their clan growing, might just start trying for a baby in 2021.

In a scene from Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, out Friday, Justin asks Hailey if they can start to try and conceive.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," Jusin told his wife as the two spoke the morning before his New Year's Eve 2020 concert.

"In 2021?" asked Hailey, to which the singer clarified he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021.

"We shall see," the model replied.

Justin and Hailey earlier revealed they are open to the idea of expanding their brood.

"I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," Hailey model told Vogue Arabia back in 2018. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."