Kumail Nanjiani breaks silence on his 'viral' body transformation picture

Kumail Nanjiani opened up about a picture of his that went viral in 2019, featuring his rock hard abs and a buffed-up body.



The Marvel star said he feels 'uncomfortable' talking about the image, and wants people to shift their focus elsewhere.

While speaking to GQ, Nanjiani said, “I’ve found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body — and it’s become less and less and less comfortable."

Back in 2019, the actor underwent a major physical transformation for his role in Marvel’s Eternals, in which he plays Kingo, a superhero and secret Bollywood star.

“I shared that specifically to be like, ‘Hey, I needed to change how people saw me,’ so, I could have the type of opportunities I was excited about. And those did happen,” he said.

“Now I get those opportunities. I don’t just mean action stuff. I mean, like, now I get opportunities to play a normal guy. I was not seen as a normal guy before this," the star added.

He went on to state that the film director, Chloé Zhao, was suprised when he unveiled his plans to get his body in shape.

“Chloé got a little upset at me for getting in shape,” he told the mag, adding, “I shouldn’t say ‘getting in shape.’ For changing my body to look a certain way.”