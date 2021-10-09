 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kumail Nanjiani breaks silence on his 'viral' body transformation picture

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

The Marvel star said he feels 'uncomfortable' talking about the image

Kumail Nanjiani opened up about a picture of his that went viral in 2019, featuring his rock hard abs and a buffed-up body. 

The Marvel star said he feels 'uncomfortable' talking about the image, and wants people to shift their focus elsewhere. 

While speaking to GQ, Nanjiani said, “I’ve found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body — and it’s become less and less and less comfortable."

Back in 2019, the actor underwent a major physical transformation for his role in Marvel’s Eternals, in which he plays Kingo, a superhero and secret Bollywood star.

“I shared that specifically to be like, ‘Hey, I needed to change how people saw me,’ so, I could have the type of opportunities I was excited about. And those did happen,” he said. 

“Now I get those opportunities. I don’t just mean action stuff. I mean, like, now I get opportunities to play a normal guy. I was not seen as a normal guy before this," the star added. 

He went on to state that the film director, Chloé Zhao, was suprised when he unveiled his plans to get his body in shape.

“Chloé got a little upset at me for getting in shape,” he told the mag, adding, “I shouldn’t say ‘getting in shape.’ For changing my body to look a certain way.”

More From Entertainment:

Italy to have 2022 Eurovision song contest in Turin this year

Italy to have 2022 Eurovision song contest in Turin this year

Justin Bieber unveils music video for new track ‘Ghost’

Justin Bieber unveils music video for new track ‘Ghost’
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to star in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness to star in ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

The Weeknd mirrors pal Angelina Jolie with new United Nations role

The Weeknd mirrors pal Angelina Jolie with new United Nations role

R. Kelly's victim wants him to show 'remorse and accountability'

R. Kelly's victim wants him to show 'remorse and accountability'

Letitia Wright under fire again for sharing anti-vax views on ‘Black Panther 2’ set

Letitia Wright under fire again for sharing anti-vax views on ‘Black Panther 2’ set
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning surprise return to the UK: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning surprise return to the UK: report

Justin Bieber subtly reveals he and wife Hailey might 'try for a baby in 2021'

Justin Bieber subtly reveals he and wife Hailey might 'try for a baby in 2021'
Daniel Craig sheds light on the one thing he will miss most about James Bond films

Daniel Craig sheds light on the one thing he will miss most about James Bond films

Dave Chappelle claps back at critics after transphobia allegations

Dave Chappelle claps back at critics after transphobia allegations
Odeon sells 1 million James Bond tickets in Britain and Ireland

Odeon sells 1 million James Bond tickets in Britain and Ireland
Riz Ahmed, wife Fatima Farheen Mirza turn heads at the BFI London Film Festival

Riz Ahmed, wife Fatima Farheen Mirza turn heads at the BFI London Film Festival

Latest

view all