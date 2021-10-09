'Disappointed' Martin Guptill hopes international cricket will return to Pakistan soon

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Kiwi batsman Martin Guptil has expressed disappointment over New Zealand's cancellation of its Pakistan tour, saying he hopes international cricket will return to the country soon.

The New Zealand cricket team abruptly canceled its tour of Pakistan on September 17 minutes before the first ODI was scheduled to start, citing security concerns.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Guptill says that the cancellation of the New Zealand tour to Pakistan was disappointing for everyone and that they hope that international cricket will return to Pakistan soon.

Guptill was slated to return to international action on that tour as he was among a host of first-choice players who were rested for the Bangladesh tour that preceded the Pakistan trip

"I guess it was disappointing for everyone involved," Guptill said during a virtual media interaction.



"We were all looking forward to playing some cricket and getting a bit of game-time before the [T20] World Cup and that wasn't to be. I know Pakistan are really looking forward to having some cricket back in their home country. We're all hoping that there's going to be cricket there again soon," he was quoted as saying.

Guptill said that the Pakistan team will be a tough opponent in the slow, low United Arab Emirates (UAE) conditions. He said the New Zealand team will have to enter the field with full preparation for the competition.

The T20 World Cup is starting from October 17 in the UAE and the match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on October 26.