Saturday Oct 09 2021
The Weeknd mirrors pal Angelina Jolie with new United Nations role

Saturday Oct 09, 2021

Canadian singer The Weeknd has joined the likes of Angelina Jolie in becoming the United Nation’s World Food Programme as a Goodwill Ambassador.

In a press release issued on Thursday, it was revealed that the Blinding Lights crooner accepted the position at a special ceremony in Los Angeles.

“The UN World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionate about addressing world hunger and helping people in need,” he had said at the event.

Chief of WFP USA Barron Segar said in a statement: “Whether he is performing or speaking out about global hunger, The Weeknd’s voice is powerful and inspiring, only matched by his dedication to helping people around the globe.”

“We are honoured that he has joined our mission. He will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of humanitarians in the fight to ensure no man, woman or child goes to bed hungry,” he added.

His acceptance of the role mirrors that of his close friend Angelina Jolie who became a Goodwill Ambassador in 2001 and currently presides as a special envoy for the UN.

