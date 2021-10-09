 
GEO LSA 2021: Meera talks about past project, sings 'Ek Pal' for fans

Actor Meera is all set to deliver a special performance this Lux Style Awards.

Speaking with Geo from LSA' 2021 backstage, asking about her surprise performance ahead of the show.

"Whenever I come to LSA rehearsals, I always feel like it is my first day and I really enjoy my rehearsals and work. This is not work for me, this is a relationship- a relationship of beauty and I really enjoy it all," said Meera while discussing her feelings on the final day of rehearsal.

The Baaji actress also crooned to Ek Pal Bai Jana, reminiscing the movie Parey Hut Love with director Asim Raza.

Take a look:



