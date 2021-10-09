 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘wouldn’t have fallen the trap under the royal package’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would never have fallen for such outward traps if they had been getting protection under the royal family’s umbrella.

Royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson made this claim during his conversation with Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl and admitted that the couple would have easily escaped such a violent analysis “If they had been shielded by the royal package, the royal umbrella.”

If so then “they wouldn't be falling into so many of these traps. And they would probably still have a degree of popularity and a chance to have a voice.”

However, Mr Jobson believes that if they continue to focus on their little slice at ‘freedom’ “I don't think that in five years' time people are going to be listening.”

