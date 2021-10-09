Prince Harry ‘feared’ the Queen’s ‘negotiating tactics’ in Megxit talks

Prince Harry reportedly feared the entire monarchy was running against his chances at reaching fair Megxit decisions due to worries that he may use promises made during informal chats as “negotiating tactics” to get his way with Queen Elizabeth.



This claim has been made in the unauthorized biographer titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by Andrew Morton.

There he highlighted Prince Harry’s fears and admitted they feared “the entire institution” was against them due to the decision to cancel Megxit meeting at the “last minute” over “internal politics.”

In his biography, Mr Morton wrote, “This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January.”

“At the last minute, the meeting was postponed. Harry suspected classic internal politics, his family concerned that anything the Queen agreed during informal conversations would be used by Harry as a negotiating tactic.”

“The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them.”

Before concluding he added, “The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry.”