Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. — PID/File

Fawad Chaudhry advises Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to "play with the democratic system to satisfy his political ego".

Federal minister maintains that PML-N politics has been "buried by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter."

Suggests Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz Sharif join hands and make an association of victims.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif should not make "unconstitutional and undemocratic" demands to "vent his anger on the injustices done to him" within his party.



According to a statement issued in response to the press conference held by Shahbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that Shahbaz must first decide whether he was "inside the party or his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, had thrown him out with the help of his close aides".

The federal minister maintained that PML-N politics has been "buried by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter".

He said those who excel in the art of corruption in Pakistan had ruined their politics in London and "they cannot befool the people of Pakistan anymore".



Chaudhry said that the Sharifs have "double standards" — if they are in power, they plead the case for the government to complete the constitutionally-guaranteed term but if the people give a mandate to Imran Khan, "they do not tolerate it".

"Those who are addicted to using public resources and protocols for decades, when they are without power and authority, they feel like a fish without water," he said.

He added that the current inflation in the country was the outcome of the billions of rupees of corruption and foreign loans taken by previous governments for personal gains.

The minister advised Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to "play with the democratic system to satisfy his political ego".

He asked him to remember his speeches in the National Assembly in the past in which he used to say that the government should complete its term.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were treating Shahbaz Sharif the same way Zardari and Bilawal had "dumped" Fazlur Rehman.

He remarked that Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz Sharif should join hands and make an association of victims.