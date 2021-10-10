Little Mix stars cut ties with Jesy Nelson amidst her blackfishing debacle

British singer Jesy Nelson is getting snubbed by her former Little Mix bandmates over her recent black fishing scandal.

Nelson was kicked out from Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall’s following tab on Instagram after the release of her debut solo single BOYZ.

Prior to the release of her song, Nelson unfollowed everyone on Instagram, except Nicky Minaj and Diddy.

The singer was accused of 'black fishing' -- altering one's appearance to appear Black or racially ambiguous -- following the release of her debut solo single, BOYZ, featuring Nicki Minaj.

Coming to her defense, Nelson had said that she was aware that she is a white British woman.

"The whole time I was in Little Mix I never got any of that. And then I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it," she said.

"I wasn't on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I'd just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on,” she shared.