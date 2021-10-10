 
GEO LSA 2021: Rumoured couples Asim Azhar, Meerub and Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani spotted in ceremony

Lux Style Awards 2021 were held in Karachi this Saturday with a limited number of people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the ceremony witnessed breathtaking performances by Lollywood divas and maestro musicians, the media also spotted rumoured couples Asim Azhar and Meerub along with Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gillani, attending the star-studded ceremony together. 

Asim Azhar was spotted with rumoured fiancée Meerub throughout the event. While the duo clicked a number of pictures together, Meerub was also seen cheering Asim throughout all of his performances on stage.

For the day, Asim donned a trendy black suit, while his rumoured fiancée was seen in casual denim.

Similarly, the Sabaat duo Ameer Gillani and Mawra Hocane were also spotted entering the red carpet together. Mawra donned an embellished blue eastern wear while Ameer pulled up a dapper grey suit. Mawra later uploaded photos with her co-star on Instagram.



