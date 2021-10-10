GEO LSA 2021: Yumna Zaidi breaks records with 2 'Best Actress' wins

 
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Yumna Zaidi owned the 20th Lux  Style Awards with two wins in one night!

The Pyar Ke Sadqay star did not only bag a critically-acclaimed award for Best Actor-female, but also proved to be fan-favourite with highest votes in the viewer's choice category.

Yumna Zaidi slipped into a black silk gown for the day. The actor also paired her looked with dangling silver earrings.

"Sharing an overwhelming moment from last night @luxstylepk 2021….2021 has been really lucky for me .“Yeh wohi Allah hai " Yumna shared on her Instagram on Sunday.

In her acceptance speech, Yumna Zaidi paid gratitude to all those who constantly supported her in the process, including her family for always reminding her that 'she is the best.' 



