Sunday Oct 10 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton at the cusp of major marital difficulties

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

A number of royal experts fear the possible inclusion of marital struggles into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship.

Royal author and biographer Katie Nicholl made this claim in a 2011 documentary titled William and Kate Into the Future.

There she was quoted saying, “I think Kate pushed him into a corner. I think she wanted some more commitment. William was hard at work at the military, very busy - he had exams, training.”

"He was very involved with his military commitments. And I think at the same time it had become increasingly difficult for them to spend time together.”

"William would spend Monday to Friday at the barracks in Bovington, so his time was completely taken up with military commitments, and at the weekends he ended up staying up with his friends, his new Army pals. He didn't want to back to London every weekend.”

