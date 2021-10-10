 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 10 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded ‘constant reminder of royal failings’: ‘He’s done’

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

Prince Harry has been dubbed a “constant reminder of the royal family’s failings” by an anti-monarchist.

The CEO of Republic, Graham Smith made these claims and during his interview with Express he also noted, “Harry is not going anywhere; he is going to be a constant reminder of other failings in the Royal Family.”

“There are going to be questions regarding why the others cannot do what Meghan and Harry have done, which is walk away and pay for themselves.”

But "There is absolutely no reason why Kate and William can't go off and earn their own way. I am sure they would be absolutely fine financially, they have millions in the bank already.”

Before concluding he added, "There is no justification whatsoever when we cannot even afford £20 a week for the most vulnerable in society that we give millions of pounds in subsidies and palatial homes to this one couple just simply because they are related to the Queen. There is simply no justification for it."

