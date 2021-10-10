T20 World Cup: ICC revises playing conditions

Reuters/File

KARACHI: There will be a drinks break, decision review system, and a changed rule for rain-affected matches during this month’s ICC T20 World Cup, the international cricketing body said Sunday.

According to the playing conditions of the tournament, released by the ICC, there will be a “drinks break” during each innings for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in UAE and Oman from October 17.

The ICC tweaked the original T20I playing condition 11.5.1 which previously did not allow any special drink beaks during an innings of T20 international match.

The clause in playing condition now states that there will be a break at midway of each innings, with teams also getting opportunities of strategic talks during the drinks.

“There will be one scheduled drinks interval of 2 minutes [and] 30 seconds taken at the midpoint of each innings,” the new playing condition said.

"The Head Coach may consult with the on-field players during the drinks break for tactical reasons,” the playing condition said. A practice usually seen as as “strategic time out” during various T20 leagues around the world.

However, the ICC added that no practice is allowed, including knocking, will be allowed during the break.

“If the scheduled number of overs in an interrupted match is 14 overs or less there will be no drinks break,” it highlighted.

The new rule further mentioned that in case of a lengthy delay or interruption prior to the drinks break, the match referee may, at his discretion, cancel all the remaining drinks breaks for the match.

In also another first time, the T20 World Cup this time will have umpire decision review system as well. This will be the first time in the history of T20 World Cup that teams will have this option.

All the teams have two reviews available per innings, a review is lost only when there’s an unsuccessful appeal.

The ICC has also tweaked its rules for rain-affected matches by increasing the numbers of minimum overs required to be played to achieve a result through DLS method.

“To constitute a match, a minimum of 5 overs have to be bowled to the team batting second subject to a result not being achieved earlier. For the semi-finals and final, a minimum of 10 overs have to be bowled to the side batting second, subject to a result not being achieved earlier,” the new playing condition said.

The ICC has also confirmed that if the match is tied, a Super Over will be played. And, in case the Super Over ends as a tie, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner.

“Unless exceptional circumstances arise, there shall be an unlimited number of Super Overs played to achieve a result,” the playing condition highlighted.

In semi-finals, if the result is not achieved by any play possible then team will progress to final on basis of its position in Super 12 stage.

“If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, then the team that finished first in its Super 12s Group will progress to the Final,” the playing condition highlighted.

However, if final is not completed, then both the finalists will be declared joint-winners.

Both the semi finals and final will have a reserve day and in case of match not being possible on scheduled day then it will move to the reserve day on which the incomplete match shall be continued from where it stopped on scheduled day.