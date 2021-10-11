Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her own relationship as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian took a swipe at her own relationship and her sister Kourtney's with the Blink-182 drummer as she hosted Saturday Night Live last night (October 9).

Kim 's appearance was her first time hosting the long-running comedy show, with the episode also featuring musical guest Halsey.

During her monologue, Kardashian joked about divorcing her estranged husband West. “I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything – all the ups, all the downs,” she began.

“I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America – a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."



“So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing – his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people telling me that comedy comes from truth, she added.”



The 40-year-old reality star also poked fun at her sister Kourtney's relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. “You’re so punk,” Barker – played by Mikey Day – told her. “Please drum ‘All The Small Things’ on my ass when we get home,” she replied.

Kanye West was reportedly helping his estranged wife Kim Kardashian with her hosting gig. The rapper has appeared as the show’s musical guest seven times since 2005.