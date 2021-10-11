 
Monday Oct 11 2021
Paul McCartney insists it was John Lennon who instigated The Beatles’ split

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Paul McCartney said that John Lennon found other paths to take with wife Yoko Ono
British music legend Paul McCartney is touching upon the infamous split of the iconic band Beatles.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4, the former Beatles bassist shared that the world-famous band broke up because of the late John Lennon.

“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” he said, responding to a question about his April 1970 comments regarding the band’s end.

“I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no,” he said, as per a preview published in The Guardian.

“John walked into a room one day and said ‘I am leaving the Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?” he said.

“I was fed up of hiding it,” he said.

McCartney said that Lennon found other paths to take with wife Yoko Ono and “wanted to go in a bag and lie in bed for a week in Amsterdam for peace. And you couldn’t argue with that.”

“The point of it really was that John was making a new life with Yoko. John had always wanted to sort of break loose from society because, you know, he was brought up by his Aunt Mimi, who was quite repressive, so he was always looking to break loose.”

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue. I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny coming in one day and saying ‘I’m leaving the group.'”

