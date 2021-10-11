Celine Dion announces upcoming release of ‘official’ documentary

Celine Dion finally announces plans for the upcoming documentary release of her “very personal” project on social media.



The lyricist and singer made her announcement regarding the project via Twitter this Tuesday.

There she wrote, “It’s official. We’re starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with [Taylor] and [Sony] on this project.”

“One that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” she concluded by saying.

According to a report by The New York Post, the documentary has the complete and unfiltered support of Dion herself and will include aspects from her personal life, career and even key moments from her world tours and Las Vegas residencies.



The singer shared further details for the entire project on her official website via a joint statement with Irene Taylor.

It read, “I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity, I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before … I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

