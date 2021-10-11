Katrina Kaif to return to ‘Tiger 3’ sets in Mumbai on Tuesday

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif will return to the sets of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 on Tuesday in Mumbai following a hectic international schedule last month.



According to a report by the Pinkvilla, the Sooryavanshi actor, who has returned to India from Austria earlier this month, will begin her shoot for Tiger 3 on Tuesday.

Salman Khan will resume the shooting for Tiger 3 a day later on Wednesday. He will begin shooting at Yash Raj Studios.

Katrina and Salman Khan had a hectic month-long shoot schedule in Russia, Turkey and Austria and they recently returned to India.

Khan returned to Mumbai on September 26 while Katrina arrived a couple of days later.

Meanwhile, Katrina will next be seen in film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar.

The film will be out on Diwali this year.