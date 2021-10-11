 
Monday Oct 11 2021
Katrina Kaif to return to ‘Tiger 3’ sets in Mumbai on Tuesday

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif will return to the sets of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 on Tuesday in Mumbai following a hectic international schedule last month.

According to a report by the Pinkvilla, the Sooryavanshi actor, who has returned to India from Austria earlier this month, will begin her shoot for Tiger 3 on Tuesday.

Salman Khan will resume the shooting for Tiger 3 a day later on Wednesday. He will begin shooting at Yash Raj Studios.

Katrina and Salman Khan had a hectic month-long shoot schedule in Russia, Turkey and Austria and they recently returned to India.

Khan returned to Mumbai on September 26 while Katrina arrived a couple of days later.

Meanwhile, Katrina will next be seen in film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar.

The film will be out on Diwali this year.

