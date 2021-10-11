 
India controls world cricket: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan speaks to the Middle East Eye. Photo: Middle East Eye screengrab.
  • "I think that there is still this feeling in England that they do a great favour to play countries like Pakistan," says PM Imran Khan. 
  • "Money is a big player now," says PM Imran Khan. 
  • ECB had last month cancelled its tour to Pakistan. 

ISLAMABAD: The Indian cricket board is the richest cricket board in the world right now and controls world cricket, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview to the Middle East Eye

The premier was asked to comment on the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour, citing its players' well-being.

The prime minister said that he had seen the evolution of Pakistan-England cricket ties over the years.

"I think that there is still this feeling in England that they do a great favour to play with countries like Pakistan," he added. "One of the reasons is that, obviously, the money."

The prime minister said that the BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world, adding that no other country would dare to do to India what England had done to Pakistan.

"Money is a big player now," he said.

"For the players, as well as for the cricket boards. The money lies in India, so basically, India controls world cricket now.

"I mean, they do, whatever they say goes. No one would dare do that to India because they know that the sums involved, India can sort of produce much more money," he added.

"I think England let itself down," he added. 

England cancels Pakistan tour after New Zealand pulls out

After New Zealand pulled out at the last minute from its Pakistan tour citing security reasons, the ECB had also cancelled the Pakistan tour a couple of days later.

Expressing regret, the ECB had said, "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.”

The ECB, however, had said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

England's men and women teams were due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team were also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.

