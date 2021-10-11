 
entertainment
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'made eyes' during SNL hosting gig

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West made eyes during SNL hosting gig

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to end their marriage, they seem to still have some lingering feelings for each other.

In Kim’s opening monologue for Saturday Night Live, which the Donda rapper was present for in the live audience, onlookers shared that the friendly exes "kept waving and making eyes at each other".

Furthermore, sources told Page Six that the rapper left shortly after Kim’s opening, which she introduced herself as "Kim Kardashian West".

It is pertinent to mention that insiders, the former couple have hit the pause button on their divorce, for now.

"Kanye wants to get back with Kim," the insider claimed. 

"[Kanye] sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working."

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum kick off wedding festivities in Las Vegas

Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum kick off wedding festivities in Las Vegas

British police close review into Prince Andrew sexual abuse allegations

British police close review into Prince Andrew sexual abuse allegations
'Squid Game' spurs interest in learning Korean

'Squid Game' spurs interest in learning Korean
Britney Spears reveals plans to write a book about ‘trauma and pain’

Britney Spears reveals plans to write a book about ‘trauma and pain’
Eminem shocks fans at the grand opening of Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant

Eminem shocks fans at the grand opening of Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant
Will Smith touches on the reason why he avoids films on slavery

Will Smith touches on the reason why he avoids films on slavery
Celine Dion announces upcoming release of ‘official’ documentary

Celine Dion announces upcoming release of ‘official’ documentary
Jameela Jamil defends producing credit in James Blake’s album: ‘I was a DJ’

Jameela Jamil defends producing credit in James Blake’s album: ‘I was a DJ’
Paul McCartney insists it was John Lennon who instigated The Beatles’ split

Paul McCartney insists it was John Lennon who instigated The Beatles’ split

Latest

view all