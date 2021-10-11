Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'made eyes' during SNL hosting gig

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to end their marriage, they seem to still have some lingering feelings for each other.

In Kim’s opening monologue for Saturday Night Live, which the Donda rapper was present for in the live audience, onlookers shared that the friendly exes "kept waving and making eyes at each other".

Furthermore, sources told Page Six that the rapper left shortly after Kim’s opening, which she introduced herself as "Kim Kardashian West".

It is pertinent to mention that insiders, the former couple have hit the pause button on their divorce, for now.

"Kanye wants to get back with Kim," the insider claimed.

"[Kanye] sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working."