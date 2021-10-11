 
entertainment
Monday Oct 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘self-generated publicity’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly relying on their ‘self-generated publicity’ to maintain relevancy.

This claim’s been made by Caroline Aston and in her interview with GB News she claimed, “The meetings, the greetings, the pomp going on.”

“This oh-so private couple that stepped away from the glare of publicity… And yet seem to have become extremely public property.”

Ms Aston also pointed out to the growing desire among many Americans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their royal titles in a bid for their ‘fresh start’.

“There is always southing happening with the Sussexes. And lets face it, self-generated publicity is the name of their game,” she admitted.

More From Entertainment:

Timothee Chalamet shares snaps teasing upcoming film Wonka

Timothee Chalamet shares snaps teasing upcoming film Wonka
Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum kick off wedding festivities in Las Vegas

Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum kick off wedding festivities in Las Vegas

Scotland Yard drops probe into Prince Andrew assault case

Scotland Yard drops probe into Prince Andrew assault case
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'made eyes' during SNL hosting gig

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'made eyes' during SNL hosting gig
Princes Charles urges world leaders to turn talk into action at UN climate summit

Princes Charles urges world leaders to turn talk into action at UN climate summit
British police close review into Prince Andrew sexual abuse allegations

British police close review into Prince Andrew sexual abuse allegations
'Squid Game' spurs interest in learning Korean

'Squid Game' spurs interest in learning Korean
Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for the success of ‘Face Off’

Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for the success of ‘Face Off’
Britney Spears reveals plans to write a book about ‘trauma and pain’

Britney Spears reveals plans to write a book about ‘trauma and pain’
Eminem shocks fans at the grand opening of Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant

Eminem shocks fans at the grand opening of Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant
Will Smith touches on the reason why he avoids films on slavery

Will Smith touches on the reason why he avoids films on slavery

Latest

view all