Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘self-generated publicity’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly relying on their ‘self-generated publicity’ to maintain relevancy.



This claim’s been made by Caroline Aston and in her interview with GB News she claimed, “The meetings, the greetings, the pomp going on.”

“This oh-so private couple that stepped away from the glare of publicity… And yet seem to have become extremely public property.”

Ms Aston also pointed out to the growing desire among many Americans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their royal titles in a bid for their ‘fresh start’.

“There is always southing happening with the Sussexes. And lets face it, self-generated publicity is the name of their game,” she admitted.