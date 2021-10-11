Queen ‘damaging image by allowing Prince Andrew to hide’: report

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of completely “damaging her image by allowing Prince Andrew to hide” in her coattails.



This claim has been brought forward by royal correspondent Katie Nicholl during an interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

She believes Queen Elizabeth’s decision to “so publicly support Andrew”, who has “no accessible money”, is “damaging her image.” particularly in America.



She was also quoted saying, “Andrew hasn't got any… accessible money. They've just had to sell their chalet in Verbier - there was a massive mortgage. I don't think there's the money you would associate with a dukedom.”

“[The Queen] is giving him shelter. She is allowing him at Balmoral and allowing him to sort of hide in her skirts. And I think that is for the Queen's image, particularly in America, it is damaging for her.”