Monday Oct 11 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to skip Princess Diana event

Monday Oct 11, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be present at an event celebrating Princess Diana’s life on October 19, People reported.

The couple, who moved to the US from the UK last year, will miss the event but the reason behind their no show has yet to be disclosed.

Prince William and the late princess’s friend Elton John will be present at the private reception to thank donors who funded the Diana statue that was revealed in July on what would have marked the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.

Prince Harry was present for the statue’s debut, having reunited with his brother for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

However, Meghan was absent having given birth to their second child and daughter Lilibet Diana in June. 

