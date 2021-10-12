 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
AFP

French film festival back with a bang in Hollywood

By
AFP

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Award winner Juliette Binoche (pictured December 2019) takes the lead in Between Two Worlds, a realist exploration of the gig economy with a largely non-professional cast Britta Pedersen. AFP
Award winner Juliette Binoche (pictured December 2019) takes the lead in "Between Two Worlds," a realist exploration of the gig economy with a largely non-professional cast Britta Pedersen. AFP

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood's French film festival unveiled its line-up Monday, with organizers hoping to capitalize on a pandemic-sparked shift towards non-English language programming in the United States.

The 25th edition of COLCOA -- the world's largest festival dedicated to French film -- will open with "Between Two Worlds," in which Oscar-winner Juliette Binoche goes undercover to expose the insecurity of the gig economy.

The film, which has a largely non-professional cast, leads a field of 55 movies and series, as well as 19 shorts designed to showcase the best in Gallic cinema.

"Contrary to what could have been expected after all these months of lockdown, this very eclectic and high-profile program reflects the amazing number of films actually produced in France during the last two years," Francois Truffart, the festival's executive producer and artistic director, said.

The raging Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's event, as audiences retreated inside.

But, says deputy director Anouchka van Riel, the boom in non-English language films and television during lockdown is proof that there is a sizable market -- and appetite -- for things other than Hollywood's usual fare.

"In a world that had to shelter in place for a year due to the pandemic, French stories went global while individuals were isolated at home," she said, citing French-language series "Lupin" and "Call My Agent."

Continuing hits such as Netflix's smash Korean-language "Squid Game" underline the point that audiences do not find subtitles off-putting, says van Riel.

Other titles on offer this year include "Lost Illusions," writer-director Xavier Giannoli's adaptation of Honore de Balzac's novel of the same name, and "Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle," the story of a Japanese soldier who refuses to believe World War II has ended and fights on for decades.

COLCOA, which stands for "City of Lights, City of Angels" -- the nicknames of Paris and Los Angeles, respectively -- runs from November 1-7.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to skip Princess Diana event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to skip Princess Diana event
Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing shares he was burned in gruesome accident

Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing shares he was burned in gruesome accident
TikTok's second-most star Khaby Lame loses followers

TikTok's second-most star Khaby Lame loses followers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not interested’ in Firm relations after Diana invite snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not interested’ in Firm relations after Diana invite snub
Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film

Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film
Queen ‘damaging image by allowing Prince Andrew to hide’: report

Queen ‘damaging image by allowing Prince Andrew to hide’: report
‘Isolated’ Prince Andrew’s royal future sealed: ‘Adamant to cling on’

‘Isolated’ Prince Andrew’s royal future sealed: ‘Adamant to cling on’
Timothee Chalamet shares snaps teasing upcoming film Wonka

Timothee Chalamet shares snaps teasing upcoming film Wonka
Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum kick off wedding festivities in Las Vegas

Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum kick off wedding festivities in Las Vegas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘rethink future’ after ‘relentlessly bad PR’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘rethink future’ after ‘relentlessly bad PR’
Scotland Yard shares rare update into into Prince Andrew assault case probe

Scotland Yard shares rare update into into Prince Andrew assault case probe
The royal family to ‘snub’ Queen's Balmoral holiday tradition

The royal family to ‘snub’ Queen's Balmoral holiday tradition

Latest

view all