Tuesday Oct 12 2021
Naimal Khawar Khan's 'little man' Mustafa poses for adorable selfies with mommy

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Naimal Khawar Khan's 'little man' Mustafa poses for adorable selfies with mommy

Naimal Khawar Khan is giving fans a glimpse into some mother-son time with her munchkin Mustafa.

Turning to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Naimal shared adorable selfies with her one-year-old, making fans gush over the duo's loved-up bond.

In the pictures, fans could spot Mustafa sitting on Naimal's lap, staring into the camera as Naimal took snaps.

In another photo, Mustafa was busy in his shenanigans while Naimal struggled to click on her phone camera. "My Little Man," the Anaa star captioned the photo.

Take a look:

Naimal Khawar Khans little man Mustafa poses for adorable selfies with mommy


