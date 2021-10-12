 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Never want to offend people of colour: Jesy Nelson amid blackfishing accusations

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Never want to offend people of colour: Jesy Nelson amid blackfishing accusations

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson gave an explanation after she was accused of 'blackfishing' in her new song Boyz, which features rapper Nicki Minaj.

In the video, the singer, who is white, was seen donning a deep tan along with wearing clothing and hair which were considered to be appropriating Black culture.

Furthermore, the aesthetics and lyrics of the song alluded her to be blackfishing.

Speaking of the accusations, the singer expressed how she never intended to come across as Black and defended her choice.

"I personally want to say that my intention was never ever to offend people of colour with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to," she said.

"These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ‘90s R’n’B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just want to celebrate that era of music is what I love."

Talking about her dark skin in the video, the singer said that it was just a sun tan.

"I'm just really lucky as a white girl that when I'm in the sun, I tan so dark like, so many people have said to me before like Leigh-Anne [Pinnock] in the group has said, 'You sure you’re like not mixed-race because you've got darker than me in the sun. That's crazy,'" she said.

More From Entertainment:

Perrie Edwards gushes over newborn son, beau in new photos

Perrie Edwards gushes over newborn son, beau in new photos
With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'

With 'Captain Kirk' aboard, Blue Origin to return to 'space, the final frontier'
'Radiant' Kylie Jenner ready to welcome baby no. 2

'Radiant' Kylie Jenner ready to welcome baby no. 2
Megan Fox admits to suffering from body dysmorphia

Megan Fox admits to suffering from body dysmorphia

Squid Game comes to life in Abu Dhabi

Squid Game comes to life in Abu Dhabi
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get matching tattoos before GQ Style cover shoot

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly get matching tattoos before GQ Style cover shoot
Dylan Sprouse cherishes girlfriend Barbara Palvin on birthday: 'Late but worth the wait'

Dylan Sprouse cherishes girlfriend Barbara Palvin on birthday: 'Late but worth the wait'
Tyga accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Tyga accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson
Machine Gun Kelly says his relationship with Megan Fox is ‘ecstasy’ and ‘agony’

Machine Gun Kelly says his relationship with Megan Fox is ‘ecstasy’ and ‘agony’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West still getting a divorce despite rekindled friendship

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West still getting a divorce despite rekindled friendship

Halsey gets real about the physical aspects of motherhood

Halsey gets real about the physical aspects of motherhood

‘Squid Game’ director compares the show’s VIPs to Donald Trump

‘Squid Game’ director compares the show’s VIPs to Donald Trump

Latest

view all