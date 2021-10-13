 
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney puts her elegance on display during outing in Washington

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Amal Clooney stunned onlookers as she cut a chic figure in a cream dress and lemon-yellow coat during an outing in Washington D.C on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old human rights lawyer rocked a cream midi dress and nude heels as she stepped out in the city.

George Clooney's sweetheart layered up in a white and yellow striped coat and accessorized with a cream handbag.

Amal's brunette tresses were styled in soft waves and she sported a radiant palette of make-up.

Her outing comes after she and George attended a photocall for his film The Tender Bar at the London Film Festival on Sunday.

George looked dashing in a smart black suit, while Amal was a vision in a beautiful strapless white gown adorned with sequins.

