Duchess Meghan was warned of public hate over her spending habits

Shortly after Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry, she was warned to reign in her 'massive extravagant' spending habits.

Harry's sweetheart was told that the British public "hated" seeing Royals spending vast sums of money on themselves by the legendary former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond.

Speaking to Yahoo!Life in 2019, he said: "I am getting the feeling that the public don’t like her terrifically spending huge quantities of money."

He added: "Being extravagant, massively extravagant, she can afford it, she is a wealthy woman, but it doesn’t play very well, so I think she needs to just watch that."

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family last year with an aim to live financially independent life as the couple signed multiple business deals after moving to the US.