Wednesday Oct 13 2021
DG ISI appointment: Consultation between PM Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa completed, says Fawad

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan. — File
  • Fawad Chaudhry says that consultation between PM Imran Khan and COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa on the appointment of a new DG ISI have been completed.
  • Says the process for the appointment of new DG ISI has begun.
  • "Government shares an ideal relationship with the military," says the minister.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced that consultation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa regarding the appointment of Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) have been completed.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the federal minister wrote: "Consultations between the prime minister and the army chief on the appointment of a new DG ISI have been completed and the process for the new appointment has begun."

He further said the civil and military leadership has yet again proved that all institutions are united for the country's stability, integrity and development.

'Ideal relationship with military'

On Tuesday, during a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister had said that during the cabinet meeting — chaired by Imran Khan — the issue of DG ISI was also discussed.

"A long meeting took place between PM Imran Khan and the army chief last night," Chaudhry had said, adding that the government shares "an ideal relationship with the military."

"The prime minister shares a very close relationship with the army chief," he had said. "The Prime Minister's Office will never take a step that would hurt the reputation of the army."

The minister had said that the government will adopt a legal procedure to appoint the DG ISI and will ensure all constitutional requirements are fulfilled in this regard.

"It is the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint the DG ISI," he said.

